Azerbaijan Increases Exports Of Liquefied Gas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Azerbaijan
exported 9,945 tons of liquefied gas from January through July this
year, which is 2.7 percent more year-on-year, Trend reports via the State Statistics
Committee of Azerbaijan.
Despite the increase in volumes, the value of exported liquefied
gas for the reporting period amounted to $477,600, which is 87.9
percent less year-on-year.
Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 22,834 tons of liquefied gas last
year, which is 67 percent less than the previyear. The value of
exported liquefied gas for the reporting period amounted to $5,749,
which is 74.7 percent less year-on-year.
