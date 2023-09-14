Thursday, 14 September 2023 05:00 GMT

Azerbaijan Increases Exports Of Liquefied Gas


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Azerbaijan exported 9,945 tons of liquefied gas from January through July this year, which is 2.7 percent more year-on-year, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Despite the increase in volumes, the value of exported liquefied gas for the reporting period amounted to $477,600, which is 87.9 percent less year-on-year.

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 22,834 tons of liquefied gas last year, which is 67 percent less than the previyear. The value of exported liquefied gas for the reporting period amounted to $5,749, which is 74.7 percent less year-on-year.

