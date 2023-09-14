Azerbaijan Discusses Criminal Case On Attack At Its Embassy With Iran's Prosecutor General (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Iran's
Prosecutor General Mohammad Kazem Movahedi Azad has arrived in
Azerbaijan on a working visit at the invitation of his Azerbaijani
counterpart Kamran Aliyev to participate in the 4th meeting of the
Prosecutors General of the member states of the Organization for
Economic Cooperation in Baku, Trend reports.
Speaking about the importance of measures aimed at developing
business relations between the Azerbaijani and Iranian prosecutor's
offices at today's meeting at the Prosecutor General's Office,
Aliyev expressed hope for the further continuation of bilateral
cooperation.
He also appreciated the statement of the Iranian Prosecutor's
Office regarding the prosecution of the person responsible for the
terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran as an
important step in this direction.
Thanking Movahedi Azad for the warm reception, he said that the
structure represented by him attaches great importance to the
development of relations with Azerbaijan in the field of legal
cooperation.
He also shared the pleasure of making his first foreign visit to
Azerbaijan as the Prosecutor General.
Besides, he noted that the criminal case related to the attack
on the Azerbaijani Embassy is under his control and has been sent
to the court, which will render a fair judgment on it.
The parties discussed issues of legal cooperation between the
two countries, including extradition, the transfer of convicts,
illegal drug trafficking, environmental legal violations, and other
mutually interesting issues.
They emphasized the importance of exchanging information in this
field, held a useful exchange of opinions, and noted that
cooperation on international platforms, including the Organization
for Economic Cooperation, will continue.
Additionally, Aliyev and Azad discussed the criminal case of
Farid Safarli, a citizen of Azerbaijan who was convicted in
Iran.
The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to
Iran, Ali Alizada, and the Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan, Seyyed
Abbas Mousavi.
An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran
on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out
to be a man in his 50s who drove up to the administrative building
armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.
Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran Police said there were
two children in the car with the gunman; the security
camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He
entered the building after briefly waving his hand to the Iranian
security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman,
as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill the head
of the security service and wound two embassy guards. The shooter
was eventually detained. The incident is currently being
investigated.
Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials
from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the
attack, and completely suspended the work of the embassy in
Tehran.
Farid Safarli (d/b 1997), a student at Jena University, Germany,
visited Iran on February 20, 2023, and has been missing since March
4. Later, it was discovered that he had been detained in Iran.
The accusation of "espionage" against Safarli during the court
proceeding was changed to "intent to commit espionage" on July 19.
He was sentenced to a two-year prison term.