Azerbaijan Discusses Criminal Case On Attack At Its Embassy With Iran's Prosecutor General (Photo)

Speaking about the importance of measures aimed at developing business relations between the Azerbaijani and Iranian prosecutor's offices at today's meeting at the Prosecutor General's Office, Aliyev expressed hope for the further continuation of bilateral cooperation.

He also appreciated the statement of the Iranian Prosecutor's Office regarding the prosecution of the person responsible for the terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran as an important step in this direction.

Thanking Movahedi Azad for the warm reception, he said that the structure represented by him attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan in the field of legal cooperation.

He also shared the pleasure of making his first foreign visit to Azerbaijan as the Prosecutor General.

Besides, he noted that the criminal case related to the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy is under his control and has been sent to the court, which will render a fair judgment on it.

The parties discussed issues of legal cooperation between the two countries, including extradition, the transfer of convicts, illegal drug trafficking, environmental legal violations, and other mutually interesting issues.

They emphasized the importance of exchanging information in this field, held a useful exchange of opinions, and noted that cooperation on international platforms, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation, will continue.

Additionally, Aliyev and Azad discussed the criminal case of Farid Safarli, a citizen of Azerbaijan who was convicted in Iran.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran, Ali Alizada, and the Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s who drove up to the administrative building armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran Police said there were two children in the car with the gunman; the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving his hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill the head of the security service and wound two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack, and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.

Farid Safarli (d/b 1997), a student at Jena University, Germany, visited Iran on February 20, 2023, and has been missing since March 4. Later, it was discovered that he had been detained in Iran.

The accusation of "espionage" against Safarli during the court proceeding was changed to "intent to commit espionage" on July 19. He was sentenced to a two-year prison term.