Tovino Thomas Suffers Leg Injury During Film Shooting



The film is directed by Lal Jr.

This is the first time the Minnal Murali actor has collaborated with Lal Jr.

After Tovino's injury, the shooting of the film was put on hold. The hospital authorities said that the injury was not serious.



Tovino's 'Nadikar Thilakam' is produced by Alan Antony and Anoop Venugopal under the banner of Godspeed. Maitri Movie Makers is also producing the Tovino film. The screenplay is done by Suveen S. Somasekhara Ratheesh Raj is the editor of the film. ​'



Tovino Thomas is playing the role of 'Superstar David Patikal'. The plot of "Nadikar Thilakam" is about David Patikal's attempts to get through some of the difficulties in his life.



Cinematography is handled by Albi. Bhavana is playing the female lead in the new film, and the cast includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Madhupal, Ganapathy, Altaf Salim, Manikuttan, Sreejith Ravi, Sanju Sivaram, Arjun, Veena Nandakumar, Nandakumar, Khalid Rahman, Pramod Veliyanad, Ivala Babu, Bijukuttan, Arun Kurien, Shawn Xavier, Rajith (of Bigg Boss fame), screenwriter Bipin Chandran, Mala Parvathy, Devika Gopal Nair, Aaradhya, Akhil Kannapan, and Khayas Muhammad.