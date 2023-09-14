Crate And Barrel Celebrates The Great Outdoors'

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 13, 2023: Crate and Barrel, operated by Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, has launched its latest outdoor collection just in time for the cooler months. Stunning new lines have been added alongside the brand's best-sellers to provide seamless, indoor-outdoor living and set the stage for memorable moments in the sun.

From vibrant colours, to breezy upholstery and modular shapes, the new assortment reflects global trends whilst being tailored to the Middle Eastern climate. New lines include the Batten collection, which brings tailored luxury outdoors; the effortless, costal chic of Fen; the modern, graphic styles of Shinola; and Alfresco, any outdoor entertainer's dream.

With sustainability in mind, Crate and Barrel has ensured that its latest assortment can stand the test of time – using modern materials to create contemporary designs that serve multiple needs. Sunbrella cushions that don't fade in the sun, UV-resistant rope, lightweight aluminium and FSC-certified teak and mahogany wood give endless options for conscienjoyment.



Lounge



Having seen an overwhelming demand for its lounge category in recent years, Crate and Barrel has expanded its offering to suit every space and aesthetic. Customisation is key, so customers have the option to mix and match new styles with beloved returning collections such as Dune and Zuma.

Outdoor lovers can find inspiration for product pairings, colour palettes and pattern plays with the help of The Design Desk at Crate and its free in-house designers. The bespoke service provides valuable expertise, space planning and 3D room views – which allows customers to reimagine open-air living without lifting a finger, creating a true resort feeling at home.





Entertain

Crate and Barrel has everything to elevate an outdoor space when hosting alfredinner parties, accommodating large crowds, or setting the mood for an intimate gathering.



To transform any backyard or balcony into a social hub, there are timeless designs including expandable tables, outdoor kitchen sets, mobile beverage carts and more. Alongside these bigger investment pieces, the brand also offers durable outdoor serveware and playful accessories to make entertaining a breeze.



To design a slice of paradise in their own backyard, customers can explore the full Outdoor Collection 2023 at Crate and Barrel stores across the or online at crateandbarrel.me.

