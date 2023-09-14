Liberty Dental Plan Donates $10,000 To Support Hurricane Idalia Relief Efforts In Florida

Funds donated to Florida Disaster Fund to aid communities in Florida impacted by Hurricane Idalia

LIBERTY Dental Plan of Florida, Inc. (LIBERTY), a dental benefits administrator serving members throughout the areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia, today announced it is donating $10,000 for Hurricane Idalia relief efforts to Florida Disaster Fund , which supports response and recover activities during times of disaster and recovery.





Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Wednesday, Aug. 30, as a Category 3 hurricane and caused fatalities, flooding, power outages, and other damage, affecting tens of thousands of people.

In addition to the company's monetary donation, LIBERTY's Team also volunteered in the relief efforts by donating their own time and resources, along with 11,000 oral hygiene donations such as dental kits, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, supply bags, lip balm, and oral health educational materials.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia, including our patients, partners, and colleagues,” said RRoldan, DMD, MD, Chief Dental Officer and Florida Dental Director, LIBERTY.“We at LIBERTY are grateful for the opportunity to support relief efforts, including a monetary donation to Florida Disaster Fund. We thank everyone, including our entire Florida staff, for assisting impacted communities in their variroles.”

“I am so proud of our LIBERTY Outreach Team for taking immediate action and working with our partners to aid in hurricane recovery efforts throughout the state,” said Michael Carrillo, Vice President, East Coast State Markets.“Even items like toothbrushes and toothpaste can be useful, especially when you don't have them.”

Our goal at LIBERTY is to provide our partners, their patients, and our members the highest quality oral health care. If you are a member or dental provider who needs support, please contact: 833-276-0851 (Providers) or 877-864-7811 (Members) (TTY: 877-855-8039).

LIBERTY Dental Plan of Florida, Inc. is a statewide licensed limited health service organization (PLHSO) with our own statewide network of contracted general and specialty dental providers. We are proud to have served residents of the Sunshine State for over 13 years. In addition to being one of the three dental plans to directly administer the dental Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program, we also serve Medicare Advantage members and individuals and families through the Federal Healthcare Exchange for Florida and the Florida Health Choices Health Insurance Marketplace. A high-touch approach to member and provider engagement, along with innovations to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of dental care delivery, has propelled the company's growth. Learn more at . Followon LinkedIn .

