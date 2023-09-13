Swiss Bankers Association Chief Rejects Us Criticism



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) published on Wednesday, Studer made the association's position clear:“We pursue a zero-tolerance strategy towards black money.”

Combatting money laundering and terrorist financing is the top priority. Studer also said that a relatively large amount of assets was blocked in Switzerland in relation to the size of the financial centre.

The political pressure from theis unpleasant and allegations are wrong, he said. In addition, people should not have any illusions: there is a lot of political calculation and the interests of financial centres behind this.

“You have to deal with it and do educational work,” said Studer. As a neutral country, Switzerland must be prepared for pressure coming from all sides.

+commission accuses Switzerland of hiding Russian assets

In addition to action, communication is also important.“We can improve in this area,” he said. In retrospect, the Swiss Bankers Association was wiser about its open communication about the assets of Russian citizens managed in Switzerland. It amounts to around CHF150 billion.“You can't tell from this number how restrictive Switzerland is, because it also includes Russian citizens who are not at all in the sights of the sanctions,” said Studer.

+ Is Switzerland doing enough to freeze Russian assets?

From the association's perspective, he sees few reasons against Switzerland joining the oligarch taskforce of the G7 states. In April, the federal government declined to take part in the international taskforce to track down Russian oligarch funds.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news givesthe time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, emailat ... .

Read more