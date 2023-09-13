Zelensky, Duda Likely To Meet Soon - Polish Official

This was stated by the head of the Polish President's Office, Pawel Szrot, who spoke with Rmf24 Radio, Ukrinform reports.

"We can hope for such a meeting," Szrot said, answering the question whether the two leaders could meet any time soon.

He stopped short of naming the date of the meeting citing security considerations since President Zelensky is "at risk of a terrorist attack by Russia."

Evaluating the state of Ukrainian-Polish relations, the head of the President's Office noted that they are "good", as Poland always supports Ukraine in protecting its freedom and independence. He added that this does not change the fact that Kyiv and Warsaw have their own interests, which they pursue.

Szrot emphasized that by shutting the border for Ukrainian grain, Poland "is following its national interests, as it does not need it."

"This grain is really needed in the countries that are facing a threat of famine as a result of the upheavals caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine – nations in Africa and the Middle East. The transportation of Ukrainian grain via Poland to these countries should be facilitated," the head of the Office of the President of Poland emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Council of Ministers of Poland on Tuesday adopted a resolution, warning the European Commission that it will unilaterally extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain after September 15 should Brussels fail to pass a corresponding decision. The Council emphasizes that the ban will remain in effect "until relations in the agrarian field between Poland and Ukraine are settled."

In May 2023 the European Commission banned the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania at the insistence of the said countries. On June 5, the ban was extended until September 15, 2023. The five Ukrainian neighbors, all of which are EU member states, seek to extend the ban until year-end and also expand it to some other goods.

The Ukrainian authorities insist that if the European Commission extends the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain after September 15, Ukraine may consider mirror measures. Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said Ukraine will turn to WTO arbitration if Poland keeps blocking the flow of Ukrainian grain.