Us Assists In Rescue Ops For Downed Chopper

The National Aeronaval Service (Senan) reported that, by Tuesday afternoon, they hope to reach the point where they located the accident of the AN 141 helicopter, in the central mountain range in Coclesito.

Major Jorge Martínez said that after several attempts, as a result of bad weather in the area, the rescue team was able to deploy 1.4 kilometers from the accident and that they managed to advance through the thick vegetation.

The condition of the crew is unknown.

Martínez said that support and logistics for rescuers are maintained, via air from the Santiago airport, in Veraguas.

In response to a request for international help, the United States will send two Bravo Force helicopters that are in Honduras. The support helicopters are a Black Hawk and a Chinook.