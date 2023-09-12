Angie Wong @Angiewong Expose By Todd Wood Investigative Journalist Published

Fort Myers, Florida Sep 12, 2023 (Issuewire)

By Investigator Patrick Collis, Spartan Security:

Todd Wood is a well-respected journalist who owns the Georgia Record and other publications. The Georgia Record has been instrumental in covering election integrity investigations and exposing the establishment in Georgia. L Todd Wood, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, flew special operations helicopters supporting SEAL Team 6, Delta Force, and others. After leaving the military, he pursued his other passion, finance, spending 18 years on Wall Street trading emerging market debt, and later, writing. The first of his many thrillers is“Currency.” Todd has been a national security columnist for The Washington Times and contributed to One American News, Fox Business, Newsmax TV, Moscow Times, Novaya Vremya (Ukraine), the New York Post, National Review, the Jerusalem Post, Zero Hedge, and others. He is also the founder/publisher of CDM and editor-in-chief of Tsarizm.com.

Todd Wood reached out to Angie Wong for comment on the story he was publishing. Wong replied by making an unfounded accusation that Wood called her "CCP" (See attached second photo to this story)

Wood published the article on 9-11-23 titled The Political Career Of Angie Wong. through the Georgia Record publication. The publication defines itself as real investigative journalism.

article on Wong by the Georgia Record reveals that Wong worked for Hillary Clinton and Facebook but claimed to be "Red Pilled" going forward

The journalist confirmed Wong made unverifiable accusations against Gavin Wax and went on to recently attack other conservatives in New York like Steve Bannon, along with CCP dissident Miles Guo, who is currently under indictment by DOJ. Steve Bannon is a leader of the populist America First movement.

The article " Wong was named president of BlakPAC in February of 2022, and left the organization a few months later amongst accusations back and forth, between PAC management and her, of financial misdealings"

Spartan Investigations has documented over 25 webpages of evidence pertaining to our own Angie Wong investigation which is published on VirginiaVFAF

During our Spartan Investigation into Angie Wong these last few months we complied evidence pertaining to Angie Wong that she tried to hurt the Trump campaign twice. Angie Wong's own sister has given a sworn statement accusing Angie of theft, misappropriation of funds, and duplicity.

Esther Mak Wong Angie Wong's own mother states she committed bank fraud by using her name (mother) to illegally transfer funds. Angie Wong accused Gloria Starr Kins, who is a 96-year-old United Nations Journalist of defamation requesting a cease-and-desist order to use in an alleged litigation scheme.

Angie Wong attempted to fabricate an accusation against a public figure, and Trump pundit. Gavin Wax involved three female complaints. Several people in the media have questioned Wongs' ethics. BLAKPAC political action committee members and donors came forward to expose Angie Wong for misappropriation of funds. Angie Wong's embezzlement scheme was proven to criminal prosecution standards with a legally recorded call.

Angie Wong's cease and desist letter she posted has been totally disproven as just her own false statements. Wong handled her time as Legacy PAC president with the most bizarre actions all off which have been documented. Wong attempted to shut down a conservative newsroom. Wong filed a false FEC report, a federal crime, and has been sued for stealing a dog. These proofs are all available by clicking the news tab at