Prices For Gas, Heating, Hot Water Will Remain Unchanged Until End Of Heating Season - Pm

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, September 15, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The price for gas, heating and hot water will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season. We extended the assignment of special duties in the natural gas market, according to which heat suppliers will receive volumes of natural gas from Naftogaz at a fixed price of UAH 7.4 per cubic meter. This is a preferential price that will allow tariffs not to be raised," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the conclusion of contracts between Naftogaz and thermal utility companies is ongoing. About 600 heat producers have already submitted applications, and supply contracts have been signed with most of the main enterprises.

Naftogaz reported earlier that the price of natural gas for the public from the gas supply company Naftogaz would remain unchanged at least until April 30, 2024 and would stand be UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (including VAT).