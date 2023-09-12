(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Tech leader Tranzit, a leader in last mile delivery, acquires DropIT, a Miami based start-up We are proud to now be part of Team Tranzit, launching into themarket as a single, cohesive operational unit” - Brett Newman, Co-founder DropITMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Tech leader in last mile delivery, acquires Miami based start-up
Tranzit , a last mail delivery provider founded in 2018 and based near Tel Aviv-Israel, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of DropIT services, a US-based start-up co-founded by entrepreneurs Brett Newman, Ronald Hans and Tal Katz.
Companies will now comprise what will be referred to as“Tranzit USA”, which will be the vehicle via which the company launches into themarket domestic market.
Moshe Schlisser of Shefa Capital will oversee the integration with a talented U.S. based Team comprised of former Deloitte, SAP and U.S. Department of Transportation executives, leading localization andoperations under multiple B2B and B2B facing brands.
The company's current platform enables real-time last mile delivery across service multiple channels inside thedomestic market including SMB, SME and Retail.
Corporate CEO and founder Eli Maman commented that“With this important acquisition we are now well positioned as a local player, to enter themarket. Together with our newly integrated team, we are excited for this much anticipated entry.”
The transaction is set to close the first quarter of 2024. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.
