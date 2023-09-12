Azerbaijani Defense Minister Receives New Commander Of Russian Peacekeepers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Commander of
the Ground Forces of the Russian Federation Army General Oleg
Salyukov presented the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping
contingent temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan, Major General Kirill
Kulakov, to the Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on September 12, the Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry told Trend .
Welcoming the guests, Zakir Hasanov noted that cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Russia is based on friendly relations and
mutual trust.
Speaking about the operational situation in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh economic region, he emphasized that provocations committed
by Armenian illegal armed groups have recently become more
frequent.
In turn, Oleg Salyukov expressed gratitude for the warm
reception, noting that Russia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners
and the relations between the two countries are based on historical
roots.
MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107053404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.