Azerbaijani Defense Minister Receives New Commander Of Russian Peacekeepers

Welcoming the guests, Zakir Hasanov noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is based on friendly relations and mutual trust.

Speaking about the operational situation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, he emphasized that provocations committed by Armenian illegal armed groups have recently become more frequent.

In turn, Oleg Salyukov expressed gratitude for the warm reception, noting that Russia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and the relations between the two countries are based on historical roots.