Introducing Takeoff By Ixl Mathtm: A Groundbreaking Curriculum For Personalized Whole-Class Instruction

The Takeoff curriculum has everything teachers need to implement their entire year's worth of math instruction, including daily lesson plans, learning activities and built-in assessments.

The Takeoff curriculum is fully built into IXL, creating a complete and seamless solution that maximizes learning for every single student.

"Millions of classrooms worldwide trust IXL for its unique, forward-thinking solutions that equip educators to make a difference immediately. Building on a quarter-century of leadership in education technology, we are taking another big step toward transforming teaching and learning with Takeoff by IXL MathTM. The Takeoff curriculum is powerful, student-centered and deeply personalized, so that teachers can perfectly challenge and support learners," said Kate Mattison, Vice President of Curriculum at IXL Learning .

"Takeoff by IXL MathTM will empower educators to deliver world-class math instruction every day and transform learning for students for years to come."

Everything teachers need for personalized, whole-class math instruction

Takeoff by

IXL MathTM is currently available for grades 2-5, and can help teachers differentiate a full year of daily math instruction without any prior planning.

Comprehensive, day-by-day lesson plans are readily available to educators, providing all the relevant background information and instructional activities required to deliver each lesson. Skillfully designed online and printable activities give students plenty of opportunities for guided and independent practice. Online activities consist of adaptive skills from IXL's vast curriculum that enable learners to reinforce concepts at their own pace. Teachers can also print practice pages and classroom games from Takeoff workbooks to engage students in new ways. And ready-made mid-unit and end-of-unit assessments not only check for understanding, but identify exactly what each student should work on next to fuel their growth.

These powerful, ready-made tools fit into any classroom and work in unison so that teachers can meet students' unique needs. The Takeoff curriculum does not require any training to implement, and can be used flexibly for core and supplemental instruction.

Make personalization effortless: Takeoff by IXL MathTM

seamlessly integrates personalization with classroom instruction. Resources for support and enrichment are embedded within each lesson plan, making it easy for teachers to differentiate their whole-group instruction. Each online learning activity on IXL adapts in difficulty to meet students where they are and help them grow, and offers support through tutorial videos, immediate corrective feedback and more.

Easily measure understanding with built-in, actionable assessments: Takeoff by IXL MathTM

provides ready-made check-ins and tests that identify the exact areas students need help with and give teachers actionable next steps to address them. After each assessment, IXL automatically creates small groups based on shared needs and recommends the exact materials students should foon next, based on how they performed. Teachers can then use these insights for a personalization day to quickly and efficiently support students who need help, as well as challenge learners, while keeping the whole class moving forward.

Seamlessly integrated with

IXL's personalized learning platform: The Takeoff curriculum is fully built into IXL, creating a complete and seamless solution that maximizes learning for every single student. With Takeoff by IXL MathTM, educators can also access IXL's entire end-to-end teaching and learning platform, including more than 10,000 adaptive K-12 skills , instructional resources , classroom engagement tools , a

first-of-its-kind assessment suite and actionable analytics . The combination creates a complete and smooth educational experience, giving educators everything they need upfront to make a bigger impact on student achievement.

