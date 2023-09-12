Two Civilians Dead As Russian Troops Shell Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 12, Russian artillery shelled Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk region, killing two locals and injuring another three.
This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform saw.
"On the morning of September 12, the town of Krasnohorivka came under the Russian artillery fire. One of the 152mm rounds hit a household where an 84-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man lived - both died. Another woman, 70, who lived with them and helped them around the house, was injured - she was hospitalized with burns and a contusion," the statement reads.
In addition, a woman, 82, and her 55-year-old daughter suffered shrapnel wounds and fractures in Avdiivka. Read also: Zelensky convenes war cabmeeting
Both were taken to a medical facility for emergency treatment.
Residential buildings and commercial premises were damaged in the attack.
Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial inquiries have been initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians carried out strikes targeting nine regions of Ukraine in the past day alone, killing and injuring civilians.
