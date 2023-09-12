Russian Troops Shell Community In Sumy Region At Night - 10 Explosions Recorded

This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"At night, the enemy fired twice at the Znob-Novhorodske community. 10 explosions were recorded," the message says.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

As reported, yesterday Russian shelling damaged an educational institution in the Khotyn community in the Sumy region.

Russians fired 25 times at the border in the Sumy region yesterday. 122 explosions were recorded. The Krasnopil, Yunakiv, Khotyn, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Bilopillya, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Putivl, Mykolaivka communities were shelled.

One man sustained contusion and bruises.