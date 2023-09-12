Why Vietnamese Workers Don't Flock To Japan Anymore

With a variety of residency statuses, most of these residents contribute to the Japanese labor market. Among this foreign labor force, 325,000“technical intern trainees” and 131,000“specified skilled workers” play a significant role in supporting the Japanese economy.

Both statuses are based on the premise of working while learning a skill, but it has been argued that these workers are used as cheap migrant labor with little support provided for training.

In 2019, BBC journalist Stephanie Hegarty reported that foreign workers employed under Japan's Technical Intern Training Program were being exploited. They work in industries where labor is in short supply such as food and beverage manufacturing, sewing, construction, cleaning and agriculture. Japanese society depends on 450,000 foreign workers to do the work that Japanese workers do not want to do.

By April 2023, a Japanese government panel was suggesting that the program should be abolished and replaced with a new system. The panel will submit its final report to the government later this year and a new system is expected to be launched in 2024.

Vietnam is the largest source of this migrant labour, accounting for 54% of technical intern trainees and 59% of specified skilled workers. Over the past decade, the number of Vietnamese residents - not only migrant workers - increased nearly tenfold to 490,000.

Vietnam was expected to continue to be the largest source of migrant workers in Japan. But the tide has turned with the rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen, which reached a 32-year low of 150 yen to thedollar in October 2022.