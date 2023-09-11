Iraqi Oil Minister Highlights Recent Achievements

During the opening of the first Iraq Oil Projects Exhibition and Licensing Rounds Conference in Baghdad at the weekend, the Minister of Oil reiterated his claim to have increased Iraq's oil and gas reserves by adding 6 billion barrels of crude oil and 32 billion standard cubic feet of gas. (Oil reserves were previously stated to be 140 billion barrels).

Hayan Abdul Ghani added that accomplishments during the current government's tenure include the development contract for the Ahdab oil field with a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) and the opening of the Karbala Strategic Refinery with a capacity of 140,000 bpd.

He also listed the accelerated operation of the Akkas gas field, the first phase of liquid separation for Basra Gas Company (BGC) with a capacity of 200 million standard cubic feet per day, and the operation of the liquid gas warehouse in Samawa .

The signing of the integrated South Iraq Agreement with TotalEnergies was also highlighted; it will include investment in gas from five oil fields, producing 600 million standard cubic feet of gas daily and 210,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Additionally, the project includes the use of seawater for injection and avoiding river water usage, as well as the construction of a 1,000-megawatt solar power station, the largest in Iraq.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)