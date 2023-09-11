Sri Lanka Man Charged With Murdering Wife At Holiday Inn Express Katong Square Hotel

Eshan Tharaka Koottage, 30, is accused of murdering his wife Diyawinnage Sewwandi Maduka Kumari sometime between 10.45am and 4.42pm on Sep 9 at Holiday Inn Express Katong Square, located at 88 East Coast Road. The charge sheet did not state how the alleged act was committed.

Sri Lankan man ,

dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt,

was handed the charge via videolink in the State Courts.

The prosecution applied for him to be remanded for one week with permission to take him out for investigations, scene revisitation and recovery of exhibits.



The accused requested through an interpreter to speak to the Sri Lankan High Commission to engage a lawyer and asked for the state to provide him a lawyer, but was told he could not communicate with anyone at this juncture.



He will return to court on Sep 18.

According to the police, the accused went to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre on Saturday at about 5.05pm to inform police officers that he had killed his wife at the hotel, which is beside i12 Katong shopping mall. He was then arrested.

The 32-year-old woman was found lying motionless with a slash wound in a hotel room when the police arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



A knife, believed to have been used in the incident, was recovered in the hotel room.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

