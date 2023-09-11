PyAgriculture Limited (Malawi) contracted farmer Mchichizana Bekelani harvests her groundnut crop.

PyAgriculture Limited (Malawi) Managing Director Ron Ngwira (bottom left) and USAID Malawi Mission Director Pamela Fessenden (bottom right) during the recent signing ceremony at PAM's groundnut processing factory.

USAID will award PAM $14.6 million over the next five years, which will support the company in maximizing its operational effectiveness and minimizing its exposure to financial risk as it continues to drive sustainable agriculture developments in Malawi. This award compliments PAM's investment to date and offsets certain company expenditures going forward as both entities work to increase the availability of high-quality, climate-smart groundnut seed varieties, boost groundnut production and processing, support improved farmer livelihood and counteract the nation's high rate of deforestation.

"Our company has a 30-year history of operating in Malawi and has one of the largest networks of smallholder farmers – most operating on two hectares of land or less – in the country. We have worked diligently to help our contracted farmers successfully grow and market high-quality, sustainable crops, timproving the livelihood of the farmer, their families, their communities and the country as a whole," said PyPresident and CEO Pieter Sikkel.

"Pyis honored to receive this $14.6 million award from USAID, which helps our company to further build capacity, expand impact throughout the legume and forestry value chains, and unlock value for Malawi and its farmers," added Sikkel.

The agreement aligns with Pyxus' global environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and identifies five foareas to achieve success:

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, who was present for the signing ceremony, expressed her enthusiasm for the joint project, stating, "The partnership we've launched today, with USAID and Pyxus, will invest in Malawians to accelerate opportunities for more sustainable, inclusive and resilient economic growth."

Coleman added the partnership contributes to soil health improvements, utilization of clean energy generated from recycled agricultural waste and increasing availability of nutritifood for the Malawian people.



The PAM operation was founded in 2019 under Pyxus' Value-Added Agricultural Products division. Since its inception, PAM has opened one of the largest groundnut processing facilities in Africa, gained government approval to commercialize five new legume seed varieties, cultivated and maintained more than 7,000 hectares of forestry, and unlocked additional income potential for over 20,000 smallholder farmers.

About PyInternational, Inc.

PyInternational, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-PyInternational, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit .

About PyAgriculture Limited (Malawi) (PAM)

PyAgriculture Limited (Malawi) (PAM), a subsidiary of PyInternational, Inc., is dedicated to the responsible and sustainable production of value-added agricultural products. Headquartered in Lilongwe, Malawi, PAM provides agronomic support to smallholder growers and promotes crop diversification efforts, helping create new market opportunities to enhance farmer livelihoods.

