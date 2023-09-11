Tashkeel To Issue Open Calls For Three Prestigious Programmes For Artists And Designers

Art & design incubator now accepting applications for First Solo Residency and Critical Practice Programme with the Tanween design programme to follow soon



Dubai, – 11 September 2023: This season, Tashkeel – one of the UAE's key art and design incubators – is accepting applications from artists and designers for its three most prestigiinitiatives: First Solo Residency, Critical Practice Programme and Tanween Design Programme.

With each platform offering creative practitioners the chance to strengthen skills, push practice and develop new work, Tashkeel continues its commitment to the visual art and design sector.



Deadline for submissions

First Solo Residency (for Tashkeel members only): 10pm, 26 September

Critical Practice Programme (for UAE-based creatives): 10pm, 10 October

Tanween Design Programme (for UAE-based creatives): 2 October until 10pm, 19 November



First Solo Residency: Entering its third edition, Tashkeel's First Solo Residency programme is a remarkable opportunity exclusively for Tashkeel members to refine their practice, experiment with new mediums and showcase work. The two six-week residencies (24 Oct – 22 Dec 2023 & 2 Jan – 4 March 2024) provide a package of studio space, mentorship, resources and funding leading to a solo exhibition at Tashkeel Al Fahidi. Natalya Konforti (one of 5 artists who have benefited from a residency so far) said,“The First Solo Residency offered an invaluable experience, profoundly benefiting my artistic practice. The dedicated space in Al Fahidi, a truly inspiring neighbourhood, facilitated growth and exploration. With the added institutional support and mentorship provided by Tashkeel, the impact was so transformative.”



Critical Practice Programme: With applications open until 10 October, the ninth edition of Tashkeel's Critical Practice Programme (CPP) fosters critical thinking and experimentation, offering a vehicle for thought-provoking dialogue, artistic expansion and engagement with contemporary art.

The 12-month journey (January to December 2024) will prompt the chosen artists to challenge convention, enrich their creative processes, engage with mentors and develop new skills while undertaking research and experimentation leading to the production of a new body of work, to be showcased in a six-week solo exhibition at Tashkeel in 2025.



'Tashkeel's Critical Practice Programme provided me with the two most vital elements I needed to rediscover my love of making art – the time and space from creativity and inspiration to evolve, and the mentorship of two highly-respected thought leaders.” said Sophiya Khawja, CPP2022 alumni. The Tashkeel Critical Practice Programme counts some of the UAE's most celebrated artists among its 16-strong alumni, including Vikram Divecha, Chafa Ghaddar, Mays AlBaik, Hind Mezaina and Shamma Al Amri.



Tanween Design Programme: The 11th edition of this groundbreaking 11-month programme encompasses ideation, experimentation, prototyping and manufacturing of a commercially viable design piece that embodies the values of contemporary design and the principles of sustainability. By utilising natural resources, traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge manufacturing technology, Tanween provides the necessary training ground for early-career design practitioners to develop their own voice and establish themselves in the market, with the debut of their final designs at Dubai Design Week. Tashkeel will be accepting applications for the 2024 Tanween Design Programme between 2 October and 19 November.



To date, 39 UAE-based designers have participated in the Tanween Design Programme at Tashkeel, with the latest 5-strong cohort due to reveal their designs at Downtown Design 2023.

Alumni include national designers Abdalla Almulla, Latifa Saeed and Reema Al Mheiri, as well as Hamza Al Omari and Huda Al Aithan, among others .



“Tashkeel's professional development programmes have become highly prized opportunities for UAE-based creatives to enhance their skills, strengthen their knowledge and realise their new-found vision in the form of innovative new work. The experience has proven to be an important springboard for both careers and practice, as evidenced by the growing list of distinguished alumni,” said LBall-Lechgar, Deputy Director of Tashkeel.

“These initiatives enable creatives grow their careers and foot themselves within the thriving creative and cultural industries of the UAE.”



