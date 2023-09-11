Prime Minister Of Italy Arrives In Doha

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister of the Italian Republic HE Giorgia Meloni arrived in Doha on Sunday on an official visit to the country.

Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Hamad International Airport by the Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al-Thani and the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar HE Paolo Toschi.

