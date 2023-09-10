Crown Prince Receives Saudi Shura Council Speaker

The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, tackled the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as means to expand cooperation across all sectors, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also addressed the importance of maintaining consultation and coordination between the two countries on issues of mutual concern, in service of mutual interests, as well as Arab and Islamic causes.

Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Bin Bandar Al Sudairi attended the meeting.