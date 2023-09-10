‘Thakher Makkah’ Unveils SAR 200M Project during Cityscape Global

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 10 September, 2023

Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the master plan and infrastructure of Thakher Makkah project, has announced the launch of “Radisson Hotel & Residences”, with a value exceeding SAR 200 Million.

The announcement was made during the Cityscape Global Exhibition, which is taking place in Riyadh from 10-13 September, 2023. This marks the third project launch in accordance with Thakher Makkah plans. Additionally, Thakher Development has obtained the marketing permit for the newly launched hotel.

Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, stated: "We are delighted to announce the launch of Radisson Hotel & Residences, in alignment with Thakher's objectives to enhance the real estate and hospitality sectors in the Holy City of Makkah. This initiative aims to fulfill the aspirations of investors, visitors, pilgrims, Umrah performers, and all those who come to Makkah. Thakher is committed to providing exceptional options and opportunities, with meticulous attention to detail, to enhance the living experience for both residents and visitors, in line with Vision 2030”.

Thakher Makkah project, recently announced land sales with a value exceeding SAR 1.5 billion for the construction of three hotel residential towers. It is noteworthy that the project’s first phase is almost completed, while the second phase is expected to be delivered in 2024.

Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030. The project is spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership. Among the international hotels in the Thakher Makkah, there are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of rooms number.



