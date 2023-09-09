King Receives Ireland Deputy Pm

The meeting, held at Bayt Al Urdun, covered means of enhancing cooperation in tourism, education, and healthcare, according to a Royal Court statement.



Discussions also addressed expanding bilateral ties, within the framework of Jordan's partnership with the European Union.

King Abdullah commended the deep-rooted friendship between Jordan and Ireland, expressing keenness on enhancing relations in varifields.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Martin highlighted the importance of bolstering the partnership with Jordan, commending the Kingdom's role in the region and its efforts in hosting refugees.

The meeting also touched on regional and international developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, as well as international efforts to reach political solutions to crises in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Ireland's Ambassador to Jordan Marianne Bolger attended the meeting.