Ukraine, Japan To Cooperate To Involve Asia In Implementing Peace Formula - Hayashi

Japanese Foreign Minister YoshimHayashi said this at a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Saturday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that Japan welcomes Ukraine's efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposals regarding the Peace Formula and the holding of two meetings at the level of national security assistants following the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Hayashi added that at the meeting with Kuleba, both parties had agreed to coordinate the efforts of Japan, as the G7 chair, to cooperate in implementing the Formula.

"In this context, we agreed that Japan and Ukraine will work together to call on the international community, including the Global South, to achieve this goal - to attract as many countries from Asia as possible," Hayashi said.

Photo: Dmytro Kuleba / X