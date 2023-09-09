Turkish General Talks Armenian Provocations On Border With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Armenia hasn't
moved closer to peace since the signing of the trilateral statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war] and has been gradually preparing for the
next war, the former military attaché of Türkiye in Azerbaijan,
reserve general Yucel Karauz told Trend .
"Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan in recent days along
the border, both in the Nakhchivan direction and in Karabakh, the
presence of remnants of separatists in the territory temporarily
stationed by Russian peacekeepers [under the trilateral statement],
Armenia's partial mobilization, joint exercises between theand
Armenia-all of these are signs of an impending war," he said.
Karauz added that tension in the region is increasing day by
day.
"It seems that Armenia won't come to its senses until it feels
the force of the 'Iron Fist' again. Unfortunately, it has rejected
the friendly attitude shown by Azerbaijan and Turkey and the hand
of peace extended to it," he noted.
For several days now, social media has been sharing videos
suggesting that Armenia continues to deploy heavy artillery near
the border with Azerbaijan.
