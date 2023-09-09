Kuwait Speaker Expresses Sorrow Over Victims Of Morocco's Earthquake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent on Saturday cables of condolences to the Moroccan parliament's Naam Miyara -- President of the House of Councilors -- and Rachid Tabli Alami -- President of the House of Representatives -- expressing to them his condolences over the recent devastating earthquake that their country. (end)
ae.gta
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107037406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.