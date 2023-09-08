Biman's Dhaka-Narita Flight To Help Expand Trade, Tourism

Dhaka: Direct flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Dhaka-Narita route will help expand trade and tourism. Expatriates, investors and tourists will benefit from this direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Japan.

Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, said this as the chief guest while addressing a reception ceremony organised by Biman Bangladesh Airlines at a hotel in Tokyo on September 4.



“Direct air connectivity between Japan and Bangladesh will add more value to the strategic partnership Bangladesh has with Tokyo. It will play an important role in making the existing bilateral relations between the two countries more effective,” said the State Minister in his speech.

He expressed that, with this direct air connectivity, opportunities for economic and technological cooperation, trade and investment, education, tourism, culture and sports activities between the two countries will increase.

Mahbub Ali urged businessmen of Japan to invest in varisectors of Bangladesh including tourism.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Japan, also spoke on the occasion as the special guest.

In his address, the Bangladeshi envoy said,“I believe, with the increased volume of exchanges, the economic activities will also enhance exponentially which will create a win-win scenario for both Japan and Bangladesh."

“Embassy of Bangladesh is fully committed to materialising the plans and policies of the government to secure and further strengthen socio-economic, commercial, trade, investment and business ties between the two countries in accordance with the new Japan-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership,” he added.



The direct air connectivity between the two countries will not only benefit passengers from Japan and Bangladesh but also travellers from Nepal and India.

“Biman is eyeing to make the new route profitable by attracting passengers from Nepal, Bhutan and northeast India,” informed Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines while addressing the reception.

For this purpose, he further mentioned, Biman is offering additional weight on luggage for flights on Dhaka-Narita route.

Biman Board Chairman Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Narita International Airport Corporation President and CEO Akihiko Tamura and Ambassador of Nepal to Japan Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi also spoke on the occasion, among others.

The flag carrier is currently operating three weekly flights on Dhaka-Narita route with Dreamliner 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft.

Biman's flights on the route are scheduled to depart Dhaka every Friday, Monday and Wednesday.

