G20 Summit: Egypt To Push Forward Efforts To Support Developing Countries

“President Sisi will foon the importance of promoting the international efforts to facilitate the fair inclusion of the developing countries in the world economy,” said the statement.

It added that the president would also emphasize the necessity of providing support for developing countries to achieve sustainable development objectives in the face of the negative repercussions of world economic, food and energy crises.

It noted that he would also call on the developed countries to honor their commitments to tackling climate change and empowering the developing countries to further explore renewable energy sources.

The Egyptian president's attendance at the G20 summit comes in response to the invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Egypt for participation as a guest country in G20 meetings.