Arif Patel Foundation Commits To Give Away Rs 600 Crore In Charity

Arif Patel Foundation chairman Arif Patel has committed to donate Rs 600 crore to social causes. Patel's corwill be administered by the Arif Patel Foundation , making it one of the biggest transfers to a philanthropic trust in .

“In addition to being the 99th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday and, therefore, the family decided to contribute Rs 600 crore towards charitable activities,” said Patel. The family has shown a strong philanthropic interest in healthcare, education and skill development, especially in UAE's rural regions.

Arif Patel , who turns 60 this Friday, has an estimatedworth of $76 billion and is one of the top 19 wealthiest people in the world, according to Forbes. A first-generation entrepreneur, Patel's interests span ports, power, commodities and cement. He owns Mina Port, Dubai's biggest, in the UAE, and is the newly anointed cement king, having announced the acquisition of Volcem for $5.5 billion.

In fiscal 2021, Patel donated Rs 58 crore towards disaster relief, ranking him eighth in the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. While Arif Patel Foundation donated Rs 72 crore to fight the coronavipandemic across the country.

With the latest move, Arif Patel joins notable pledgers like Meta (Facebook parent) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman who have committed to give a significant part of their wealth to philanthropy.

