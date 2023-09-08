Continued Clashes In Ain Al-Hilweh Refugee Camp Injure Six

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sep 8 (KUNA) -- Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported six injuries on Friday from clashes between Fatah Movement and an Islamic group at Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp.
The Palestinian Joint Action Authority in Lebanon urged a return to the ceasefire, to make way for the joint Palestinian security force in the camp to carry out their duties.
Lebanon University in Sidon stated that due to the current situation and out of concern for the safety of students and workers, the university will close on Friday and all tests will be postponed.
Fights first broke a month ago forcing the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to suspend humanitarian operations in the camp on August 18. (end) fz.ahm
