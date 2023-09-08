Survey Reveals 16% Of Japanese Have Tried Chatgpt And Other Generative Ai

Tokyo, Japan Sep 7, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Beat Communication Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Ryo Murai) conducted a survey of awareness among 300 men and women aged 22 to 65 across Japan on the interegarding AI like Chat GPT, social networking services, team communication tools, and the current Japanese government's efforts towards digital transformation. This will be the first analysis report talking about the usage of AI and these themes in Japan in 2023. The 10 questions we asked in the survey are listed at the end.

■Have you ever used Chat GPT or image generated AI such as "Leonardo.Ai" "Midjourney" and "Stable Diffusion"?

This question was conducted with the options of "have used it" "have used it a little" and "have not used it." As a result, "have used it" accounted for 4% and "have used it a little" was about 12%, making the total percentage of people who have used AI about 16% total in Japan. Meanwhile, about 84% responded that they "have not used it."

However, the evolution of AI technology is rapid, and its utilization is expected to increase in many fields in the future. According to the "Interviews 'free-thinking' artificial intelligence" aired by Sky News Australia on August 29, 2023 (Reference 1), the AI robot Ameca Desktop which is powered by the same artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT4 has evolved ten times compared to the previversion, ChatGPT-3.5, and is assessed to have an IQ of 155, almost equivalent to Einstein's intelligence. It is predicted that the Ameca Desktop will achieve 3,000 to 5,000 times human intelligence in the next 2 to 3 years.

■Do you think generative AI will take away workers' jobs in the next decade?

The survey question was conducted with the options of "think so" "think so a little" "don't think so much" and "don't think so". As a result, about 11% responded "think so" and about 44% responded "think so a little" indicating that more than half of the respondents believe that jobs will be taken away by generative AI in the next decade in Japan.

In the past, many people thought that the industrial revolution would cause people to lose their jobs, but in reality, new jobs such as factory workers, mechanics, railway workers, and textile factory workers were created. AI can demonstrate its effectiveness in many areas such as automating tasks and analyzing data, enhancing competitiveness.

■Social Networking and AI utilization experiences and the creation of new jobs

Just as the industrial revolution created new job categories, the evolution of AI is setting the stage for the creation of new professions now. For instance, the emergence of social networking services has led to the creation of jobs like influencers. In the graph below titled "The frequency of AI usage among social networking users," a cross-tabulation of Q2 "Do you refer to social networks Youtube, X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Threads, etc., as sources of information other than television?" and Q5 " Have you ever used Chat GPT or image generated AI such as 'Leonardo.Ai' 'Midjourney' and 'Stable Diffusion'?" is presented. About 33% of those who have used generative AI refer to social networks as a very important source of information, and about 25% consider them as a reference, according to the survey results.

On the other hand, in the graph below titled "Correlation with the frequency of social networking usage and low concern for job displacement by AI" a cross-tabulation of Q2 "Do you refer to social networks such as Youtube, X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Threads, etc., as sources of information other than television?" and Q6 "Do you think generative AI will take away workers' jobs in the next decade?" is presented. About 87% of those who do not refer to social networks as a source of information responded that they do not strongly think at all that AI will take away their jobs, and 60% responded that they do not feel that AI will take their jobs, according to the survey results.

From this survey, it can be seen that there is a significant difference in the perception of job loss due to artificial intelligence between people who actively use social networks and those who do not.

■AI technology and economic growth linkage

In the business world recently for example new AI platforms such as "Omneky," which generate advertisements optimized based on user preferences, are gaining attention in the advertising industry. At Omneky, they are improving the efficiency of advertisements by changing the displayed ads based on the analysis of people's behavior patterns.

This kind of advancement in AI technology is prompting the transition of existing job categories. For instance,



Translators: While a significant portion of translation work is gradually being performed by AI, there is an expected demand for experts to evaluate the accuracy of these translations. AI Taxi: With the proliferation of self-driving cars, operators may be needed for emergencies instead of actual drivers driving the cars.

Furthermore, there are job categories expected to emerge in the future.



AI Ethics Specialist: Experts who monitor the ethical aspects of artificial intelligence and develop and audit guidelines.

AI Data Ecosystem Designer: Professionals responsible for effective data collection, management for AI and protection from them. AI Teachers: An increase in experts offering educational programs for understanding and effectively using AI is anticipated.

AI not only changes existing professions but also enables the creation of new jobs, offering career opportunities in varifields. In the next survey report, we will announce the research results on the use of social networking services at the state of emergencies.

Survey Target: Random participants through the internet. In this survey, to obtain more accurate information, questioning multiple professions were conducted.

Respondent Professions: Company employees (full-time, contract, temporary), executives and officers, self-employed, freelancers, doctors and medical personnel, full-time homemakers, part-time workers and temporary staff.

Number of Valid Responses: 300 responses (300 individuals aged between 22 and 65, inclusive)

Survey Period: August 18 to 20, 2023

Number of Questions: 10

Questions of the survey:

Q1: Do you think current Japanese digital policy is sufficient?

Q2: Besides TV, do you refer to social networks such as Youtube, X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Threads, etc. as sources of information?

Q3: Do you believe that Japan's digital policies, IT structural transition, and digital transformation could be important factors to recover the Japanese economy in the future?

Q4: In war in Ukraine, IT technologies has become a foundation of daily life. Do you think that IT infrastructures such as enterprise social networks, which were also used for remote and teleworking, are effective tools for business continuity in the event of a major earthquake or other emergencies?

Q5: Have you ever used Chat GPT or image generated AI such as "Leonardo.Ai" "Midjourney" and "Stable Diffusion"?

Q6: Do you think generative AI will take away workers' jobs in the next decade?

Q7: Are you currently using any social networking services?

Q8: Have you ever used team communication tools, enterprise social networks, or business chats such as Slack, Beat Shuffle, Google Workspace, Beat Messenger, Chatwork, Workplace, Teams, Yammer, etc.?

Q9: The shortage of skilled workers has been a recent concern in Japan. Do you believe that enterprise social networking services are effective for knowledge transfer between workers?

Q10: Do you think that companies should introduce remote work tools as a digital transformation for potential outbreaks of new pandemics, major earthquakes, wars, or other emergencies in the future?

Survey Conducted by: Freeasy

Survey Title: "AI like Chat GPT, social networking services, team communication tools, and the current Japanese government's efforts towards digital transformation."

References:

Sky News Australia's“Interviews 'free-thinking' artificial intelligence”



Ameca Desktop: Designed as a platform for AI development, representing the cutting edge in humanoid robots as the world's most advanced robot.



*The second survey report concerning the remaining questions will be released in mid-September.

About Beat Communication:

Spun off from the social graph research at Keio University, Beat Communication is the world pioneer that introduced enterprise social networks to the world for the first time in 2004.

In 2008, they also became the first in Japan to offer corporate CO2 emissions reduction solutions under the name 'Style,' which was recognized as an outstanding case in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's campaign to combat global warming. Beat Communication developed and implemented 'Eco-Volun' at OMRON Corporation as a mechanism for reducing CO2 emissions. A global event involving all employees of their domestic and international group companies (38 countries, approximately 35,000 people) was organized, focusing on environmental protection and volunteer activities. In 2009, their enterprise socialnetwork 'Nexti,' which was introduced to NTT DATA, received the IT Management Innovation Award at the 26th IT Awards. In 2012, they published 'The Little Heroes Who Supported 3.11: Japan's Recovery and Future as Indicated by the Social Revolution,' a book outlining strategies to rebuild Japan after the Great East Japan Earthquake from a technological perspective."

. History of social networking and communication (In Japanese):

