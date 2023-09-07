The Dallas Morning News Launches Transformative Series Examining Fentanyl's Deadly Grip On North Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) -

This September, The Dallas Morning News is investigating and detailing the burgeoning fentanyl epidemic, known as the deadliest drug threat in American history. The potent synthetic opioid has been responsible for the overdose deaths of over 1,100 North Texans since 2021.

More than two dozen News staffers spent months researching, reporting, writing, editing, photographing and designing a wide-ranging package about the deadly drug.“Deadly Fake: 30 Days Inside Fentanyl's Grip on North Texas,” tells in heart-breaking and stark detail the rapidly growing crisis unfolding across the nation and at home.

“Thirty days of a single topic is a significant undertaking for any publication. But this is an urgent problem, and with no clear answers, it's incumbent onto bring a new understanding of how hazardthis drug is,” said Katrice Hardy, The News's executive editor.“This is where news organizations excel – telling the truth, providing context and conveying solutions as we know them.”

The series introduces readers to those affected by the most potent, addictive, disguisable drug ever created and how it got to North Texas. Meet families who have lost their children. Learn about fentanyl's swift and dangereffects on the human body – from as little as 2 milligrams, about the same as 10 to 15 grains of table salt. This makes it 50 times more potent than a lethal dose of heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine. Understand how law enforcement and health care are learning to handle an epidemic again.

Yet, there is hope. The power of knowledge and awareness has the potential to mitigate the relentless spread of this mounting and insidiproblem and stop the trend of five Texans dying from it every day.

Join us.



Fentanyl Tools and Resources



Texas Targeted Opioid Response: A public health initiative operated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission: txopioidresponse



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl



National Institute on Drug Abuse facts on naloxone: nida.nih.gov/publications/drugfacts/naloxone



Partnership to End Addiction: Help is available via phone (1-855-378-4373) or text (Text 55753). For details and more resources, visit getsmartaboutdrugs.gov/find-help .

North Texas Behavioral Health Authority: 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-866-260-8000 or ntbha.

Dallas Morning News Resources

Series home: dallasnews.com/deadlyfake

Instagram : @dallasnews

Facebook : @dallasmorningnews

Twitter : @dallasnews

TikTok : @dallasmorningnews

YouTube : @dallasnews

