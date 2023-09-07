New Well Completed At Nasiriya Oil Field

Iraqi drilling experts at the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) have successfully completed the drilling of oil well 61, reaching a depth of 2096 meters in the Nasiriya oil field .

This achievement marks the fifteenth well completed by the company under the contract signed with Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) to drill a total of 20 oil wells in collaboration with oilfield services company Weatherford .

The drilling operations were carried out using the high-capacity IDC44 drilling rig with 1000 horsepower.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)