Kuwait Emerges As Prominent Aid Provider Over Past Decade - Charity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has established itself as one of the world's most perennial aid providers over the course of last 10 years, the chief of a local-based charity said on Thursday, citing the slew of beneficiaries of such humanitarian assistance.
The principles of altruism, coupled with a penchant for giving, are an "integral part of the Kuwaiti identity," the chairman of the Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) Abdullah Al-Matouq told a local gathering devoted to the country's contributions towards humanitarian endeavors over the years.
The gathering comes at a time where the world is rife with "worsening humanitarian conditions," Al-Matouq, who also serves Kuwait's special humanitarian envoy to the United Nations underlined, saying such trying circumstances require a further push in humanitarian aid giving.
As part of IICO's "future strategies" aiming to ratchet up its humanitarian initiatives, he said the charity plans on partnering with a number of renowned global bodies in a bid to ensure that these projects ultimately come to fruition, subsequently leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those living in misery.
He went on to thank Kuwait's political leaders for the backing they have given to the charity's endeavors, saying such support has been instrumental in allowing the Kuwaiti charity to rise to prominence in the humanitarian arena.
Echoing his sentiments, the chief of Kuwait's "Al-Salam Humanitarian and Charity Society," another local-based body, Dr. Nabil Al-Oun, along with the forum's chief organizer Yousef Al-Ghaffar, highlighted the main objective for the talks, saying the gathering aims to "shine the light" on some of Kuwait's most notable humanitarian contributions.
Kuwait's Red Crescent Society is taking part in the gathering as well, with its deputy chief Anwar Al-Hasawi saying the venerable charity will be chronicling some of its most illustriprojects since its inception in 1966. (end)
