European Energy Crisis Could Finally Hit This Winter

Yet a mild winter and the EU's gradual rollout of a plan to reduce its energy consumption and buy more from alternative suppliers saw it emerge shaken but not beaten on the other side.

Germany, Italy and other gas-reliant nations pivoted from Russian dependency without major electricity shortages. Since then, there has been more good news. Energy prices have fallen steadily in 2023, while Europe's gas storage levels hit 90% capacity three months ahead of the November target and could even hit 100% in September.

European gas prices 2020-23 (US$/MMBtu)

These prices are known as Dutch TTF futures. MMBtu = one million British thermal units. Trading View

According to politicians like the German energy minister, Robert Habeck, the worst of the energy crisis is over. Yet, as we shall see, it's a little early to be so confident.

The share of EU piped gas imports from Russia fell from 39% to just 17% between early 2022 and early 2023. To cope with this shift, the EU has become much more reliant on shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) than before.

LNG's total share of EU gas imports rose from 19% in 2021 to around 39% in 2022 , amid a rapid upgrade to infrastructure that aims to have grown LNG capacity by one-third between 2021 and 2024. (Indeed, 13% of LNG imports into the EU actually still come from Russia, whose shipments have also significantly increased since the invasion).

This LNG increase has made European countries vulnerable to volatility in that market – particularly as 70% of these imports are bought at short notice rather than using the long-term oil-indexed contracts that prevail in Asia.