Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has appointed the internationally acclaimed Mr. Kang Sang Ku as Executive Director of Azizi's soon-to-be second tallest tower in the world, located opposite the World Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Azizi's tower, the exact height of which is yet to be announced, but with a proposed height of over 700 meters, will comprise a vertical, six-story shopping mall, over 700 sizable residential units, and an ultra-luxury hotel with approximately 300 opulent suites, which the developer will own and operate itself under its new, soon-to-be-launched hospitality brand. Construction is projected to be concluded by 2027.

Mr. Kang Sang Ku is an esteemed veteran engineering leader, boasting over 30 years of international experience overseeing the world's most renowned and prestigihigh-rise projects. With a foon large, complex, super-tall and multi-complex developments, Mr. Kang is proficient and has a strong track record in all aspects of project execution, from planning, scheduling, and mobilizing resources to construction, testing, commissioning, and handing over. Mr. Kang is internationally celebrated for the importance he places on the design, quality, and safety of the intricate, multifaceted projects he oversees.

Having previously worked on high-caliber projects in and beyond the UAE, Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore, Mr. Kang has served as Vice President of HanmiGlobal, and as Project Director and Vice President of Samsung C&T, among other senior leadership roles. He has played a key role in the development of Conecxion, DB Dial, the Tanjiong Pagar mixed development, Y22, Seocho, Tower Palace 3, Mayfair Condo, Pebble Bay Condo, KLCC, and most notably, the Burj Khalifa, for which he served as its construction manager.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“We are delighted to announce the appointment of – and welcome – Mr. Kang Sang Ku, with him being one of the biggest names, globally, in the development of the world's tallest towers. With his extensive experience in successfully delivering award-winning ultra-high-rise projects, Mr. Kang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Azizi Developments. His meticulapproach to project execution, unwavering commitment to design excellence, and relentless foon quality and safety will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a leading developer. We are confident that his leadership will further elevate the quality and excellence of our developments and take Azizi Developments to new heights, quite literally.”

Azizi Developments is now gearing up for the remainder of its 2023 completions. The developer is well on its way to delivering approximately 11,000 units across 45 projects in Dubai, spread across the first, second and third phases of Riviera, Park Avenue I, II and III in MBR City, and Berton in Al Furjan.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a foon catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 10,000 units under construction that are to be delivered by 2025, and an additional 31,000+ units in planning, worth several billiondollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2025 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.