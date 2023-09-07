Kazakhstan's Air Astana Launches Flights From Almaty To Israel's Tel Aviv

Flights will be operated twice a week (Thursday and Sunday) via Air321 aircraft.

The opening of air communication between Kazakhstan and Israel will accelerate the development of trade, economic, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries.

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan is working to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of international flights on an ongoing basis.

Air Astana President Peter Foster said at a meeting with Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev on September 6 that the airline will launch flights to Tokyo, Singapore and New York.

Thus, flights to Tokyo and Singapore are planned to be launched in 2024, and to New York - in 2025.

Meanwhile, Air Astana received aprofit of 10.5 billion tenge (about $22.7 million) from January through June 2023.

The airline's profit for the same period in 2022 amounted to 4.95 billion tenge (about $10.67). Thus, the company'sprofit in the reporting period increased by 2.1 times.