Biden Keeping Trump's China Tariffs Despite Beijing's Plea





“We didn't put those tariffs in place. We don't think they make a whole lot of sense in many cases,” Raimondo said. However,“I don't think the [Biden] administration will make any changes until that review is completed.”

DeputyTrade Representative Sarah Bianchi said in May that it would be reasonable to expect the completion of the ongoing review on the tariffs by the end of this year. On August 28, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao expressed sericoncerns about the Section 301 tariffs to Raimondo during their meeting in Beijing.

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (left) andSecretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. Photos: AFP & SCIO.GOV.CN

“TheSection 301 tariff measures against China have lasted for five years, seriously slowing the development of bilateral trade between China and the US, putting additional burdens on companies and consumers in the two countries, disrupting the global trade order and affecting the stability and security of the global economy,” Shu Yuting, a spokesperson of the Commerce Ministry, said on August 31.