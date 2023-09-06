Russian Nuclear Weapons In Belarus Have Little Effect On Ukraine's Security Situation Yusov

The relevant statement was made by Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in an interview with Ukrinform.

“This [the deployment of nuclear weapons within the territory of Bela– Ed.] does not significantly affect our security situation, as Ukraine has a vast border with the Russian Federation. Russian nuclear weapons have long been stationed along this border,” Yusov told.

In his words, there is“nothing new” in this situation for Ukraine, as well as the European Union and NATO, since Russian nuclear weapons have also long been placed in the Kaliningrad region, close to the borders of their Member States.

Yusov assumed that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belais mostly“nuclear blackmail and raising the stakes”, but it should be taken into account, undoubtedly.

At the same time, according to Yusov, the Ukrainian intelligence has not recorded any active actions regarding these Russian nuclear weapons so far.