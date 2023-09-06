Kuwait Opens U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers With 4-0 Victory Over Timor-Leste

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Olympic football squad secured a winning start at the Group F of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers on Wednesday, defeating Timor-Leste 4-0.
The encounter, hosted at Kuwait Sports Club Stadium, saw Hamad Al-Taweel taking the lead with a neat heading in the seventh minute.
Midfielder Talal Al-Qaisi doubled Kuwait's lead in minute 45 from.
In the second half, Mohsen Falah scored the third from outside the box at minute 53 to dash Timor-Leste's hope for a comeback.
The substitute Salman Albnetted the fourth for the Blue at minute 80.
At another Group F encounter, Iraq squashed Macao 13-0 to lead the group ranking.
In the second round of the qualifiers, due on Saturday Kuwait is set to face Macao while Iraq will face Timor-Leste. (end)
