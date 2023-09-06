The collaboration, wherein Siemens will assume the primary role of Azizi's technology solutions partner, was formed to work hand in hand towardszero and a more sustainable future that has energy-efficient smart buildings at its core.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed an MoU with Siemens, the German technology company, to further the energy efficiency of its smart buildings and to thereby work towards a more sustainable, net-zero future. As part of this newly-formed collaboration, Siemens will strengthen Azizi's pursuit of – and emphasis on – sustainability in its communities, spanning across digital transformation, energy efficiency, sustainable architecture, smart communities, and cutting-edge water-treatment technologies, among others.

The MoU, which was celebrated at Azizi Developments' offices on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, was signed by Mr. FraAtassi, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East, and Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, under the presence of senior management figures of both parties, the media, and other stakeholders, on Monday, the 4th of September 2023.

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. Its Smart Infrastructure business is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. The company addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. Siemens provides a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption, enabling customers to thrive and communities to progress while contributing toward protecting the planet.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“Embarking on this important journey with Siemens is a major stride towards a horizon of innovation and sustainability. This MoU is a testament to our commitment to shaping skylines that embrace a greener future. As the takes center stage at COP28, we are joining forces with Siemens to compose a symphony of sustainable buildings and communities. This partnership echoes our vision for urban landscapes that harmonize with the environment and resonate with global sustainability goals.”

“This partnership with Azizi Development marks a significant step toward advancing smart, sustainable and safe communities in the UAE,” said Mr. FraAtassi, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East.“Siemens' technology will increase operational and energy efficiency and provide real-time, actionable data that fosters a healthier and more comfortable living environment for residents.”

The timing of this partnership coincides with the UAE's hosting of COP28, a crucial global conference addressing climate change challenges, highlighting the nation's dedication to leading international sustainability initiatives. Taking place in Expo City Dubai from November 30th to December 12th, the forum will be attended by heads of state, government officials, global industrial sector leaders, private-sector representatives, and climate experts. Azizi Developments and Siemens' partnership aligns with the UAE's vision of creating low-carbon, resilient, and inclusive infrastructure and communities, and ultimately achieving global sustainability targets.

About Siemens:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion andincome of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Inteat .

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a foon catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 10,000 units under construction that are to be delivered by 2025, and an additional 31,000+ units in planning, worth several billiondollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2025 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.