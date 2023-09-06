Nscp Welcomes New After-Sales Service Instructions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra) -National Society For Consumer Protection (NSCP) welcomed issuance of Consumer Protection Instructions for 2023 in Official Gazette, in accordance with the provisions of Consumer Protection Law No. 7 of 2017.
Under the new regulation, short- term expiry items will be provided an after-service contract for a maximum 1-year period, while longer durability goods will receive longer service warranty.
In a press statement on Wednesday, NSCP head, Mohammad Obeidat, said customer complaints sent to the society foon after-sales services, whether items sold directly or online , adding this issue became "disturbing and drain " citizens' financial capabilities, in light of their difficult economic conditions due to the lack of stiff laws that prevent fraud.
Obeidat called on Ministry of Industry and Trade to directly supervise warranties given to citizens, adding that terms of contracts should be drafted by a committee that comprises all concerned stakeholders to preserve the seller-buyer rights.
Obeidat urged merchants to adhere to after-sales services instructions by providing spare parts and maintenance for consumer and durable goods, according to the new instructions.
On future steps, he called on issuing more instructions and regulations that protect the consumer, whether in health sector, communications, and real estate sectors that need laws and regulations to govern their transactions to preserve all parties' rights.
