Johud Implements Charitable Initiative In Tafilah To Help Syrian Refugee Students

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Tafilah, Sep. 6 (Petra) - Community Support Committee for Syrian Refugees in Tafilah implemented a volunteer initiative aimed at distributing stationery and school supplies to Jordanian and Syrian students in a number of schools in the southern goveernorate's Hand Basira districts.
The initiative comes within the committee's project, which is implemented by the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), with support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
In a press statement on Wednesday, JOHUD committee coordinator, director in Tafila, Ali Badaina, said this initiative came on the occasion of the new academic year to help Syrian students meet their stationery needs and stimulate them to welcome the new academic year.
Badaina added that the initiative aimed to encourage students in the varieducational levels to join school with "all optimism and joy" by covering their stationery needs, in light of the difficult economic situation that their families are suffering.
This effort, he noted, will alleviate the financial burdens on needy families due to their financial inability to provide these school supplies, in addition to integrating children into cultural, artistic and recreational activities implemented by JOHUD in Tafilah.
MENAFN06092023000117011021ID1107018496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.