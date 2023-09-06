Kuwait Fm Meets Unrwa Top Official, Reaffirms Support To Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah emphasized Wednesday Kuwait's unwavering support to the Palestinian people, the acquisition of their legitimate political rights and establishment of independent state.
This was during a meeting with Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini.
The meeting, discussing mechanisms ensuring the sustainability of UNRWA's work, took place on the sidelines of Arab League 160th ministerial meeting at the league's headquarters in Cairo.
Lazzarini spoke of the agency's efforts, its humanitarian projects and activities in alleviating the suffering of Palestinian refugees around the globe.
The UN Commissioner-General also took the opportunity to hail Kuwait's support to the Palestinian people and commended its contributions to projects aiding refugees.
On his part, Minister Al-Sabah further reasserted Kuwait's stance towards the agency's projects and its noble aims as it plays a pivotal role in providing necessary services to Palestinian refugees. (end)
