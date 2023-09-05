Rockstar Agent Releases New Leadership Productivity Features

Johnson City, Tennessee Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

Rockstar Agent (RockstarAgent) released new enhancements for its Real Estate Leadership Productivity Platform. While traditional real estate coaching and training programs are struggling with engagement and agent production, Rockstar Agent is the only platform that is hosting production games for real estate agents. Rockstar Agent has seen engagement increase over 35% since the launch of The Production GAME and productivity increases at the same level.

The new gamification features are based on popular video games with varibadges and levels awarded for agent activities and Challenge completions. Agents can unlock new training modules and coaching levels based on their activities and results. Companies, Coaches, and Mentors on the Rockstar Agent platform can develop and host their own custom games and challenges with scoreboards for team competition to add a level of fun to the real estate sales business.

Rockstar Agent is the Real Estate Industry's only all-inclusive Leadership Productivity Platform designed to help real estate brokerages, offices, coaches and mentors offer customizable coaching and training solutions to their agents. The platform has over 500 videos and 1000 customizable templates to fit any level of real estate agent, from brand-new agents to those building a high-producing sales team. Enterprise-level users can access the pre-built courses and create their own custom courses with the built-in Learning Management System (LMS).

“Rockstar Agent has been in development for 18 years and is the only platform of its kind in real estate. It has proven training any real estate office, coach or mentor can leverage to give them a coaching program that sets them apart from their competition in that area. We have seen production in 1 office group that added over $178 million in new sales with brand new agents in the first year of using this platform.” Rob Tucker, Founder, and CEO

Rockstar Agent LLC was started in 2005 as a training and coaching program to help grow real estate teams. Over the past 18 years, the program has grown into a turnkey Leadership Productivity Platform that can be implemented and leveraged by any real estate office, coach, or mentor to increase agents' production and add profit to the agent and company. The platform tracks agent activities using a proprietary system that can accurately predict agent results as well as overall office productivity. Rockstar Agent provides live training for offices that agents can access in addition to over 500 videos and over 1000 downloadable and customizable support materials for all levels of agent production.

To learn more, visit RockstarAgentand schedule a live walk-through of the platform and learn how it can be an opportunity to provide training and coaching to your agents as well as how it can help you increase agent productivity and recruit and retain more productive agents.