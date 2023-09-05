Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:49 GMT

Azerbaijan Holds Next Training Session With Reserve Personnel (Photo)


9/5/2023 6:05:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The following training session is being held with the involvement of a group of reservists, as per the training schedule for 2023 that was approved by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, according to the country's Ministry of Defense, Trend reports.

The reservists participate in drill training and communications training seminars during the training period. They are instructed on the tactical, technical, and usage guidelines of weapons and equipment.

The major goal of the courses is to increase the knowledge and combat abilities of reserve personnel.

