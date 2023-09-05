Azerbaijan Holds Next Training Session With Reserve Personnel (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The following
training session is being held with the involvement of a group of
reservists, as per the training schedule for 2023 that was approved
by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, according to the country's
Ministry of Defense, Trend reports.
The reservists participate in drill training and communications
training seminars during the training period. They are instructed
on the tactical, technical, and usage guidelines of weapons and
equipment.
The major goal of the courses is to increase the knowledge and
combat abilities of reserve personnel.
