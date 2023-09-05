How Zurich's Digital-Advice Is Redefining The Customer Experience

In a world with endless choices, financial planning can often feel like navigating a maze. Recognising these challenges faced by customers, Zurich International Life Limited in the has taken a decisive step by establishing a specialised advisory team, the Zurich Advisory Network (ZAN) . ZAN harnesses both the expertise of its advisors and its proprietary Digital Advice tool, utilising state-of-the-art data analytics to help customers simulate ideal future scenarios and achieve their personalised financial goals within an hour.

Advisers effectively using the digital tool possess the unique ability to assist customers at any stage of life or financial maturity. They create solutions specific to customers' life circumstances and personal financial goals. The tool operates in real-time, simulating every possible scenario and outcome, allowing individuals to visualise their future. Advisers interpret potential solutions, guiding customers in taking necessary steps to achieve their goals, and providing them with unbiased data-driven advice.

With accurate data and timely insights, customers make decisions aligned with their unique circumstances and aspirations. Benefiting from this free fact-finding session, complex financial choices become straightforward and confidence grows. ZAN's differentiator lies in its approach: taking time to understand individual needs, initiating open and honest conversations about life's challenges and crafting a recommendation report unique to each person that acts as a blueprint for their financial goals.

"ZAN's Digital Advice brings simplicity, personalisation, and transparency. It offers a comprehensive 360-view and control as you pursue financial goals. The system connects you with qualified advisors and optimal solutions. Everything is streamlined and regulated, so you can trust in the process," says Manoj Poduval, head of ZAN at Zurich International Life. ZAN's approach goes beyond isolated recommendations; it encompasses holistic financial planning for every aspect of an individual's life journey.

Over 14,000 individuals have already embarked on ZAN's Digital Advice sessions, out of which nearly 4,000 have turned recommendations into actions, propelling their financial voyage with newfound assurance. "I really wish we could take our recommendation report to every household in the UAE. Because they deserve it," added Poduval.

Vinod Raju shared how the ZAN Digital Advise Tool gave him an A-to-Z overview of his entire financial planning process. "Before, I thought to invest back home in India, but once ZAN helped guide me, my funds were diversified in international markets," he added. Vinod Raju's positive experience with the ZAN Digital Advice Tool is just one example of how this approach is making a real difference.

The effect of ZAN stretches much further than just personal benefits, heralding a new era in the insurance industry. In this changing landscape, where innovation is king, ZAN's Digital Advice tool becomes a key player that puts the customer at the centre.

ZAN is firmly rooted in Zurich's foundational principles: a dedication to customers, an ability to swiftly adapt to changes, a commitment to respect, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond being a mere platform, digital advice serves as a tangible manifestation of a philosophy that not only embraces the evolving needs of its customers but also nimbly adjusts to the ever-changing financial landscape.

As individuals contemplate their financial journey, it's essential to recognise that ZAN and digital advice go beyond mere advice; they symbolise empowerment.