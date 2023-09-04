Netskope Expands Its Presence In Middle East With Four Newedge Data Centres Across Uae And Ksa



Netskope's local NewEdge infrastructure provides secure, performant access to the entire Middle East market and increases capacity & coverage to better serve in-region & multinational enterprise customers. New Data Centres are a strategic investment for Netskope as it expands its NewEdge private cloud in the Middle East region.

As the Middle East races toward digitalization, Netskope, the leader in Secure Access Service Edge, announced the expansion of its NewEdge Network in the Middle East with four data centers now across the and Saudi Arabia. With this expansion the network can better serve in-region & multinational enterprise customers.

Consolidating Netskope's promise to secure data and organisations in the Middle East, the expansion of the NewEdge network complements the growing GCC data center market, which is expected to reach a value of $5.5 billion by 2028 from $3.44 billion in 2022. Spurred on by regional government initiatives such as 'We The 2031' and Saudi Vision 2030.

Murhaf Alwan, Head of Information Technology at Netskope customer Al Dawaa commented“As a KSA-based organization, it is pertinent that our data storage and processing occur within the Kingdom. We have been using Netskope's other Gulf region infrastructure to date, and benefitting from all the advantages of the technology, however now we can have local KSA-based infrastructure it will enableto provide an even more optimised experience for our users, and ensures we can remain compliant with local data protection laws.”

The addition of the NewEdge data centers will be especially helpful in promoting the adoption of a Zero Trust security model within Middle East organisations. It enables the delivery of real-time inline and out-of-band API-driven services like Cloud Firewall (FWaaS), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Cloud and SaaS Security Posture Management (CSPM/SSPM).

Jonathan Mepsted, Vice President – Middle East & Africa at Netskope said,“While the accelerated digitalization in the region has enabled organizations to provide seamless customer or user experience, they are faced with the challenge of dealing with the ever-changing cyber threat landscape. Businesses in the region are keen to migrate to a Security Services Edge (or SSE) approach to security, which supports hybrid work models and cloud-based technology while ensuring the data is secured wherever it may go. However the spanners in the works are the regulatory requirements in place across region, which place strict restrictions on data protection and residency commitments. This is why we have invested in robust infrastructure in the region, as part of our distributed and dedicated service edge. Because of its ability to inspect massive amounts of data locally, with no need for complex, latency-prone backhauling or reliance on unpredictable public transport, NewEdge has been greatly welcomed by our customers and is unlocking new opportunities forto serve organizations.”

NewEdge is the world's largest, and highest-performing security private cloud. It powers the real-time, inline security services of the Netskope SASE platform allowing security to be deployed at the edge where and when it's needed. Its architecture ensures there are no performance trade-offs when implementing the security features. The NewEdge network is extensively peered with the most commonly used web/content-delivery networks, cloud, and SaaS providers to deliver fast, optimised access to the content, apps, and data enterprises most care about.

About Netskope:

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.