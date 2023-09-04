Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Organizes The Winners' Association Forum 2023

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences hosted the Winners' Symposium Forum at the House of Wisdom library in Sharjah. This event reflects the foundation's dedication to advancing educational excellence in the by championing and fostering the recipients of its esteemed awards.

This day-long symposium encompassed a rich array of sessions and dialogues, complemented by an accompanying exhibition that highlighted the innovative achievements of winners spanning diverse categories and award cycles, reaching as far back as 1998.

Additionally, the program featured inspiring success stories from Aisha Al Mheeri, the inaugural recipient of the Distinguished Teacher award in 1998, and Khaled Al Attar, honored as the Distinguished Student awardee in 2001.

Moreover, within the forum, a thought-provoking panel discussion on the role of artificial intelligence in education was conducted. Nora Al Shihhi, the recipient of the Distinguished Educator award, skillfully moderated the discussion, which was attended by numeraward winners and distinguished officials. Participants in this enlightening dialogue included students Salama Al Taniji, Majid Al Mar, and Jawaher Al Hashemi, as well as educators Mohammed Al Bastaoui, Rania Mohamed, and Aisha Al Zuhouri, who serves as a school director. As part of the event, relevant collaborative workshops were conducted to further enrich the discourse.